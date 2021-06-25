Jared Padalecki Reacts To News Of ‘Supernatural’ Prequel, “Bummed” About Having No Involvement

For 15 years, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki starred together on Supernatural as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester. Now Ackles is spearheading a prequel about the brothers’ parents, The Winchesters, which Padalecki appeared unaware of until Deadline broke the news about the project earlier today.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” Padalecki wrote in a retweet of Deadline’s story. “I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

Fans were confused by Padalecki’s reaction and thought he was joking. He was not.

“This is the first I’ve heard about it,” he said in a followup tweet. “I’m gutted.”

As Deadline reported, Ackles and his wife, Danneel, are executive producing The Winchesters, which is in development at the CW, the network where Supernatural aired 14 of its 15 seasons. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of the brothers’ parents, John and Mary Winchester.

The studio behind Supernatural, Warner Bros. Television, where both Ackles and Padalecki have overall deals, produces The Winchesters, written/executive produced by Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson. Padalecki stars in the CW’s most watched series, Walker.

