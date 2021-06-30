Janine Nabers Strikes Overall Deal With Amazon, Sets Hacking Drama ‘Syd’ At Streamer

Janine Nabers, who has written on HBO’s Watchmen and Netflix’s Away, has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The playwright and television writer has also set up her first project in development, a tech drama called Syd.

The streamer has also confirmed that Nabers is developing a new series with Donald Glover, who himself recently signed an overall deal with Amazon.

Nabers will develop, produce and write scripted projects under the deal.

Her first project, Syd, is about a powerful Black tech CEO who wakes up one morning to discover that a mysterious entity has hacked its way into his life. In order to regain control, he must follow a series of sinister clues.

Nabers co-created the project with Etan Marciano, who worked with her on AMC’s Dietland, and the pair will exec produce with Annapurna.

Nabers is also working with Glover on Amazon’s Hive, a series that reportedly revolves around a Beyoncé-like figure that has Malia Obama working in the mini-room. Nabers is a Co-Executive Producer on FX comedy series Atlanta with writing credits on the forthcoming third and fourth seasons.

She also has a WGA award for her work on Watchmen and is working with Insecure’s Prentice Penny on a single-camera half-hour comedy for HBO. That project follows convicted felon T.R. “The Brick” Johnson, who once was one of America’s most beloved athletes, as he grovels at the feet of America and charms his way back into our hearts. Nabers also has a pilot in development with Hulu.

“Amazon Studios has fostered some of the most compelling voices of our generation, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with them,” she says. “As a playwright and TV writer, I’m committed to writing original and subversive character-driven stories. I’m very excited for the road ahead.”

“Janine is a singular talent with a special voice. Her ability to inhabit distinct characters and worlds is so powerful,” added Marc Resteghini, Head of Development, Amazon Studios. “With her joining Amazon Studios as a creator and producer, our slate is immediately enhanced.”

Nabers is represented by Viewfinder Management, WME and Mahdi Salehi at Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush & Kaller LLP.