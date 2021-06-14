Jane Levy Calls “Wrong Move” On ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Cancellation, Says NBC Favors “Crime And Guns” Shows

Jane Levy, star of NBC’s recently canceled musical comedy-drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, says the network’s decision not to renew the series is a “wrong move,” and suggests a show “about love” is much needed in a “crime and guns”-heavy TV line-up.

“I’m sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it’s like, ‘Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns,’” Levy told VanityFair.com. “Our show is about love. It’s a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it’s the wrong move.”

Lionsgate Television, which co-produced Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist with Universal Television, announced last week that the show had not been renewed at NBC after two seasons. The studio is expected to seek another home for the show outside NBCUniversal.

The news surprised Levy, who said she and the cast assumed the critically acclaimed series would shift to NBC’s Peacock streaming service for its third season. “When we finished [shooting] season two, I put all my stuff in storage in Canada [where the show films],” she told VF. “I was like, ‘Of course we’re coming back.’…Last Friday it seemed like it was a green light. And then Monday morning it was a red light.”

In the interview, Levy names some of the music-makers she’d like to cover on a third season of her show, a list that includes Madonna, Ariana Grande and John Lennon.

Following last week’s news, showrunner Austin Winsberg tweeted on Wednesday that he refuses “to believe the show is dead.”

“I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else,” he wrote. “But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love.”