Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out Following Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing

On Monday, Jamie Lynn Spears made an emotional statement in support of sister Britney Spears. It came on the heels of the pop star’s own public comment at a conservatorship hearing last week.

“Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things,” the younger Spears said, in the first of a series of Stories published to her official Instagram account. “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Related Story Amber Tamblyn Relates To Britney Spears Court Drama:

From Jamie Lynn Spears’ perspective, “it’s extremely clear” that she has “only loved, adored and supported” her sister, since the day she was born.

“I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago,” Spears continued. “Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.”

The former Zoey 101 star appeared to be defending herself against internet critics, suspicious of her silence, on the subject of her sister’s conservatorship. Some on social media had leveled accusations at her, via tweets and TikTok videos, suggesting that she has aimed to benefit from the conservatorship, overseen by her father Jamie Spears.

She noted, in her social media statement, that she does not “owe the public anything”—including a statement of the kind she was making. “I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in [Britney’s] life as her sister, as an aunt to [her] boys,” she said.

She also dismissed claims that she’s attempted to take advantage of her sister’s legal situation. “I mean, I’ve worked to pay my own frickin’ bills since I was 10 years old,” she said. “My sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” Spears continued. “I have nothing to gain or lose [from the conservatorship] either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.

“I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself. If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars—or whatever the hell else—[is what] she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister,” she said in summation. “I love my sister — always have, always will — as long as she’s happy.”

Jamie Lynn Spears’ comments come on the heels of Britney Spears’ latest court appearance on June 23, during which she advocated for the termination of her conservatorship.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back,” the elder Spears said via telephone, to a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive … I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”

Spears was first placed in a comprehensive conservatorship in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations. Britney fans have long scrutinized the arrangement and called for her to be let out of it, using the hastag #FreeBritney.