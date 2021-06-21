Jack Huston To Star In & Write ‘The Count Of Monte Cristo’ Adaptation; Constantin Film Taking Out To Market With Stephen Fung Directing

Jack Huston is leading the latest take on The Count of Monte Cristo.

The Fargo star, who recently wrapped production on House of Gucci and is set as the male lead in Amazon drama series Expats, is to star in and write the package, which is now being taken out to buyers by Shadowhunters producer Constantin Film.

The project, which has been in development for a while, will see Huston play Nicolas Cristo, a man broken, betrayed and locked away for over a decade, fighting to bring justice to a world even more cruel and corrupt than the one that was taken from him.

The twist for the latest adaptation of the classic Alexandre Dumas novel? It will be set in Asia and the U.S.

Into The Badlands and Wu Assassins director Stephen Fung is on board to direct and exec produce. Huston will also exec produce along with his partners Ian Duncan and Simon Boyes with Constantin Film’s Oliver Berben and Robert Kulzer. Constantin EVP of TV Brandon Zimon, along with creative executives Colin Scully and Alex Westmore will also oversee the project.

It is the latest adaptation of The Count Of Monte Cristo – the most well known of which is the 1950s British series. His Dark Materials writer Lydia Adetunji and Resistance’s Amit Gupta were recently developing a version with Banijay’s Neon Ink, while Germany’s Leonine teamed up with Christian Alvart’s Syrreal Entertainment on a version last year.

“It has long been a dream of ours to take what we consider to be one of the great works of literature and present it to a modern audience in a unique and compelling way. We couldn’t be more excited to have partnered with Constantin, Stephen, and Tea Shop to reimagine this incredible story and bring it to life,” said Huston, Duncan and Boyes.

“I am thrilled to board this journey with Jack, Ian, Simon and Constantin. I believe we share the same passion and excitement to reimagine this classic tale of revenge and redemption,” added Fung.

“Jack, Ian and Simon have taken one the most beloved novels of all time, spun it on its head and added equal doses of Succession, Old Boy and John Wick to create a high octane, epic East/West thriller,” said Kulzer.

Huston is represented by UTA, Untitled, Narrative and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Boyes is represented by ICM and 3 Arts Entertainment. Duncan is represented by The Artists Partnership. Fung is represented by Gersh, Philip Button’s Seven XV Ventures, and Patrick Knapp from Goodman Genow.