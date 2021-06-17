Jack Huston Joins ‘Expats’ Amazon Drama Series

Jack Huston is set as a male lead in Expats, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming drama series based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates, from Lee, director-showrunner Lulu Wang, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films and Amazon Studios.

Set against the fabric of Hong Kong, Expats is the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy. It revolves around three women, Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret and Hilary.

Huston will play David Starr, who has long lived in the shadow of his impressive wife Hilary. When the expat community is struck by a catastrophic event, his old demons resurface, forcing him to confront who he’s become.

“Expats is an exciting reunion for me and Jack, who was the lead in my first feature Posthumous,” Wang said. “Jack is such a thoughtful, empathetic actor, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate again.”

The series is executive produced by Wang, Kidman and Saari for Blossom Films, Theresa Park for her Per Capita Productions, Dani Melia, and Stan Wlodkowski, with Lee serving as consulting producer and writer. Alice Bell also serves as a writer and executive producer. Wang serves as showrunner and is directing all episodes.

Huston recently wrapped production on House of Gucci, and he co-starred in the latest season of Fargo. His other credits include Boardwalk Empire and American Hustle. Huston is repped by UTA and Untitled.