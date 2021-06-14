Jack Black And Ice Cube To Star in Kitao Sakurai’s Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ At Sony Pictures And Matt Tolmach

Jack Black is in talks to star with Ice Cube in Sony Pictures’ comedy Oh Hell No, to be directed by cutting-edge comedy director Kitao Sakurai. Matt Tolmach is producing through Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao and Rodney Rothman wrote the script. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing for the studio.

Well known in the comedy world for directing and executive producing The Eric Andre Show for Adult Swim, Sakurai most recently directed and co-wrote Netflix’s No. 1 comedy movie Bad Trip, starring Andre and Tiffany Haddish. He also recently directed episodes of Season 2 of Dave and BJ Novak’s upcoming series Platform on FX.

Cube starred in the box office hit Ride Along, which his company Cube Vision produced. He has also starred in Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along 2, along with the 21 Jump Street franchise, and has had star turns as a conflicted teen in Boyz N the Hood, Three Kings and xXx: State of the Union. He is also the co-founder of the BIG3 basketball league, which returns for a fourth season July 10.

Black is becoming a fan favorite at Sony following the success of the Jumanji franchise, which has grossed more than $1.5 billion in worldwide box office. He is currently starring in Lionsgate’s feature adaptation of Borderlands, which also stars Cate Blanchett.

Black is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Ice Cube is repped by WME and partner/manager Jeff Kwatinetz. Sakurai is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and attorney Isaac Dunham.

Armstrong is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson. Oliver is repped by Artists First and ICM Partners. Gao is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Greg Gellman at Morris Yorn. Rothman is represented by UTA and attorney Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham.