J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Explores UFOs In Four-Part Showtime Doc Series

The world of UFOs has been ignited by a recent report that the U.S. government is taking the phenomenon seriously. Now, J.J. Abrams is getting in on the act and is exec producing a four-part documentary series on our fascination with unidentified flying objects for Showtime.

The ViacomCBS premium cable network will premiere UFO on August 8. It will drop all four episodes at midnight ahead of its linear TX at 9pm.

The series will look at what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.

It comes after reporting from the New York Times in 2017 and the New Yorker more recently, which highlighted how the Pentagon began taking the existence of UFOs seriously after footage emerged that navy pilots had been seeing unidentified objects in the sky.

Directed by Mark Monroe (Icarus) and Paul Crowder (Riding Giants), the series is produced by Abram’s Bad Robot and Glen Zipper through his Zipper Bros Films, who previously worked together on Netflix’s limited series Challenger: The Final Flight.

UFO is executive produced by Abrams, Zipper, Mark Monroe and Sean Stuart along with Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot. The series is co-executive produced by Kevin Lincoln and produced by Maren Domzalski and Paul McGuire.