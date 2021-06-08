‘Iwájú’ Creator Ziki Nelson Inks With David Neumann’s Newmation For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Ziki Nelson, the writer, director and creator of Iwájú’, has signed with Newmation for management.

Based on an original concept from Nelson and his Pan-African entertainment company Kugali, Iwájú’ is the first ever African animated comic book series for Disney+. The upcoming series described by Disney as a “first of its kind collaboration” is set in neo-futuristic Lago. The sci-fi project, which is currently in production, will explore themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo. It is scheduled to debut on the Disney+ streaming platform in 2022.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Ziki to Newmation,” said former CAA motion picture agent David Neumann, who launched the company last year. “Our clients span six continents and we pride ourselves on having global reach as a company. As a filmmaker from Lagos Nigeria, I think Ziki’s talent as a filmmaker is pioneering and his voice as a storyteller is universal. With his highly anticipated series IWAJU, debuting on Disney+ next year, I think Ziki is one of the most exciting animation filmmakers in the industry today.”

“I’m really excited to be starting this new chapter in my career working with Newmation,” said Nelson. “When I look at the caliber of talent they represent, it’s a real honour to be included in such distinguished company. Storytelling through art and animation has always been my dream and this feels like another step towards my goals.”

At Neumann’s management company for film and TV animation creators, Nelson joins a roster of writers and directors that includes Hugh Welchman (Loving Vincent), Anita Doron (The Breadwinner), Gary Trousdale (Beauty and The Beast), Andrew Chesworth (One Small Step), Shaofu Zhang (Taiko Studios), Malenga Mulendema (Mama K’s Team 4), Tomer Eshed (Dragon Rider) and more. Last year, Neumann was recognized on Observer’s Entertainment 50 Power List 2020, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Reed Hastings, Jason Blum and others.