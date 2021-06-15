ITV Studios Launches Rollercoaster Television With ‘The Wall’ & ‘Pointless’ Producers James Fox & Dom Waugh

ITV Studios has backed entertainment producer Rollercoaster Television, which has been established by two producers from Banijay-owned Remarkable.

Remarkable managing director James Fox and director of content Dom Waugh have worked on shows including BBC One’s The Wall, Pointless, and All Together Now. They are currently making Stars In Their Eyes-style format Starstuck for ITV.

Rollercoaster Television will produce entertainment shows for the UK and global markets. ITV Studios will handle the outfit’s international sales.

“We’ve had an amazing 10 years and more with the brilliant team at Remarkable,” Fox and Waugh said. “But now feels like the time for the next adventure and the chance to build a new slate of shows for the UK and beyond. We’re thrilled to be joining Julian and the team at ITV Studios and can’t wait to get started later in the year.”

Julian Bellamy, ITV Studios managing director, added: “James and Dom are really exciting entertainment producers who have developed and overseen a raft of successful hit shows. We’re delighted they’ve chosen to partner with ITV Studios for their next venture and look forward to welcoming them to the group.”

Fox started his career at BBC Studios, working on shows like Strictly Come Dancing. He had a spell in Los Angeles as creative director at BBC Worldwide Productions before returning to the UK in 2010. Waugh has worked at Remarkable for a decade after a period freelancing on shows including Soccer Aid and Fear Factor.