‘Rosaline’: Isabela Merced To Play Juliet In 20th Century’s Revisionist ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Tale Starring Kaitlyn Dever

EXCLUSIVE: Isabela Merced has been tapped to play Juliet in 20th Century’s Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet that has Kaitlyn Dever attached to star. The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.

The script is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. We see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

(500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps; Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

Merced is best known for her roles in Sicario: Day of the Soldado and as Dora the Explorer in Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold movie. She was most recently seen in Netflix’s Let It Snow and also voiced the lead character in DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Spirit Untamed.

She is currently filming Warner Bros’ new Father of the Bride pic starring Andy Garcia. She is repped by CAA.