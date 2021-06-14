Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke Join Netflix’s ‘Inside Job’; ‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff ‘Human Resources’ Adds Keke Palmer, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park

Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke are set to lead the cast of Netflix’s adult animated conspiracy theory comedy series Inside Job, from Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi and creator Alex Hirsch. Takeuchi and Hirsch revealed the cast today during Netflix’s Adult Animation Studio Focus at the Annecy Animation Festival, which also includes Andrew Daly (Veep), Bobby Lee (MadTV), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tisha Campbell (Empire) and Brett Gelman (Stranger Thigns).

Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Caplan is Reagan Ridley, Cognito Inc.’s antisocial tech genius; Slater is Rand Ridley, Reagan’s father, and disgraced head of Cognito Inc.; Duke is Brett Hand, a lovable D.C. yes-dude; Daly is J.R. Scheimpough, CEO of Cognito; Lee plays Dr. Andre, a free-spirited biochemist; DiMaggio is Glenn Dolphman, a half-man, half-dolphin; Campbell plays Gigi, Cognito’s fast-talking Head of Media Manipulation and Subliminal Messages; and Gelman is Magic Myc, a psychic subterranean mushroom creature from a hive mind deep within Hollow Earth.

Takeuchi will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Hirsch will co-executive produce. The project falls under Takeuchi and Hirsch’s development deal with the streaming giant.

Netflix

Additionally, Big Mouth animated spinoff Human Resources announced new cast members at Annecy.

Joining stars Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph are David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park.

The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Kroll plays “Maury the Hormone Monster,” Rudolph is “Connie the Hormone Monstress,” and Thewlis is “The Shame Wizard.”

The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. Human Resources is produced by Brutus Pink and Titmouse, Inc.