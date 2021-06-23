Inner Voice Artists Ties Up With Nordic Literary Agency Immaterial Agents

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles and Oslo-based management outfit Inner Voice Artists has tied up with Immaterial Agents, one of the leading literary agencies in the Nordic region, for a partnership that will see them co-rep book rights for film and TV adaptations.

The companies will pool resources across their library catalogues and clients in a bid to harness ever-valuable local IP across multiple platforms.

Inner Voice Artists client Amir Shaheen, the co-creator of Netflix’s Home For Christmas, has recently released a book – F*** My Brain – which is a collection of short stories inspired by his experiences as a Norwegian-Pakistani growing up in Scandinavia. The company will be shopping that IP for screen adaptation on behalf of Shaheen.

Immaterial Agents has offices in Oslo and Milan. It is headed up by CEO and founder True Kolaas.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Ina and her dynamic team at IVA who not only represent such an inclusive and impressive roster of clients across mediums, but are also able to immediately identify unique, powerful and innovative stories for a global and universal audience from all corners of the world,” commented Kolaas. “Ina and her team are great at recognizing works from both established as well as new authors, writers and content creators across continents. IVA’s global perspective, knowledge, understanding and network gives them a unique edge and position in a challenging and competitive marketplace.”

Inner Voice Artists’ clients include the creators of Nudes and Paper Boats filmmaking duo the Munoz Brothers.

“Trude is a forward thinker, with an incredibly rare eye for identifying those unique stories, which successfully combine the elements of quality, commerciality, universality, as well as originality and authenticity. It is very much aligned with what we’re always striving for at IVA. In a rapidly evolving and oversaturated global marketplace, audiences are hungry for content that feels authentic, impactful, and inspiring – allowing audiences insights into fresh as well as multicultural perspectives,” added Inner Voice Artists founder Ina Petersen.