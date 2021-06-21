Indigenous Love Story ‘Stellar’ Begins Filming; John Landis Locarno Honor; Altitude Boards ‘Wolf Creek 3’ & ‘Titane’ – Global Briefs

Indigenous Love Story ‘Stellar’ Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photogprahy is underway on Stellar, Darlene Naponse’s love story starring Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Braeden Clarke. The news coincides with National Indigenous Peoples Day. Based on the short story of the same name written by Naponse, the film follows two Indigenous characters in a chance encounter where touch sets off a cosmic and environmental connection that seeks to restore the past, while bringing hope to the future. Naponse is an Anishinaabe from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and is the founder of Baswewe Films, her previous work has screened at festivals including Sundance and Toronto. Stellar is also produced by Jennifer Weiss of Nice Picture and Paula Devonshire of Devonshire Productions. Also starring are Rossif Sutherland, KC Collins, RH Thomson, Tina Keeper and Billy Merasty. Pic is financed by Telefilm Canada, The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, Ontario Creates, Bell Media’s Crave, CBC, and the Indigenous Screen Office.

John Landis To Receive Locarno Honor

American filmmaker John Landis will receive the Pardo d’onore Manor honorary award at this year’s Locarno Film Fesitval, which runs August 4-14 this year. The director will travel to the festival to pick up his prize on August 13 at the Piazza Grande, before taking part in a panel discussion ith audiences on August 14 at the Forum @Rotonda. The festival will also screen three of Landis’ films this year: National Lampoon’s Animal House, Trading Places and Innocent Blood.

Watch on Deadline

Altitude Boards ‘Wolf Creek 3’

Altitude Film Sales has taken worldwide sales rights (excluding Australia/New Zealand) to the latest instalment of the Wolf Creek franchise. John Jarratt will reprise his role of Mick Taylor. The project will be introduced to buyers this week at the Virtual Cannes Market. Altitude will also distribute the film in the UK. In the film, an American family take a dream trip to the Australian outback and soon draw the attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple’s two children escape only to be hunted by Australia’s most infamous killer. Production is scheduled for late 2021.

Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’ Gets UK Deal

Film4 and Altitude have co-acquired rights to Raw director Julia Ducournau’s Cannes-bound Titane. Altitude will release theatrically later this year while Film4 will retain broadcast and on-demand rights in the UK and Ireland. Wild Bunch International is handling sales. You can watch the first trailer below: