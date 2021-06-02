‘Indiana Jones 5’ To Begin Filming In The UK Next Week

EXCLUSIVE: “Jock, start the engine!” The much anticipated Indiana Jones 5 is due to begin filming in the UK next week, we have confirmed with sources close to the production.

Rumors have been swirling that filming is imminent on the currently untitled fifth installment in the beloved Lucasfilm (now Disney) franchise, and we hear cameras will roll from next week at Pinewood and at other locations in the UK.

Harrison Ford, who was snapped this week near UK studio Pinewood, stars alongside Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident) and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

Paramount

Logan director James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as a producer and very much involved in various elements of the film. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are also producing. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme, is also returning as composer.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the long-in-the-works film (rumors include a 1960s space race theme, but local reports in the UK also point to a shoot at Bamburgh castle).

The current release date is July 29, 2022.

The 78-year-old Ford last dusted off his fedora for the 2008 installment Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in which the iconic archaeologist became entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artefacts known as the Crystal Skulls. Despite mixed reviews, the film took close to $800 million globally.