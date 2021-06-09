Imax Names EOne Founder-CEO Darren Throop As Board Chairman, Steve Pamon Elected Director

Imax said Tuesday it’s named longstanding board member Darren Throop — the founder and CEO of Entertainment One — as chairman of the board.

Shareholders at the company’s annual meeting also elected Steve Pamon, former COO of Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, to join as director with both appointments are effective immediately.

“Darren has been a strong, influential leader on the Imax Board, expanding on his brilliant career in building eOne into a global content force from the ground up,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond. “Darren’s expertise in maximizing the value of global brands, scaling businesses, and navigating the evolving content landscape will continue to be instrumental to our growth strategy.”

Throop replaces Bradley Wechsler, who co-founded Imax with Gelfond and just retired from the company after 30 years.

An Imax director since 2015, Throop founded and has served as president and CEO of eOne since 2003. Most recently he engineered the $3.8 billion sale of eOne to Hasbro in 2019. Prior to founding eOne, Throop served as CEO of music distributor Records on Wheels and earlier was the owner of Urban Sound Exchange.

Throop will continue to serve as a member of Imax’s Compensation Committee.

At Parkwood Entertainment, Pamon was the architect of the successful ‘On the Run’ tour and won a Grammy for “Homecoming” and a Peabody Award for the visual album “Lemonade” as executive producer. He previously held executive positions at JPMorgan Chase, the NFL and HBO.

Pamon also sits on the boards of World Wresting Entertainment and nonprofit the New York Road Runners and is a founding advisory board member for the “Launch with GS” fund — Goldman Sachs’ $500 million dollar investment fund that aims to increase access to capital and connections for diverse entrepreneurs.

Gelfond said Pamon’s “expertise at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and consumer experiences will be important to Imax as we seek to grow and create new opportunities for our global brand.”