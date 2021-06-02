Illumination & Universal’s ‘Despicable Me’ Mobile Game Spinoff ‘Minion Rush’ Hits 1 Billion Downloads

Illumination Entertainment and Universal’s Despicable Me mobile game spinoff Minion Rush has surpassed 1 billion downloads across iOS, Android and other devices. Video game publisher Gameloft generated the game in 2013 in collaboration with Illumination and Universal Games and Digital Platforms. That makes it the first mobile game based on a film property to reach the milestone.

The game is infused by the mischief of the Minions. To date, fans have collected 90 trillion bananas and completed more than 216 billion miles running in-game, for a grand total of 3.4 billion hours spent playing the game. In celebration, the team behind Minion Rush is rolling out a commemorative Celebration Event, beginning June 2, where players will work together to collect 33 billion in-game bananas, to unlock a very special Minions costume. It also features the long-awaited and requested introduction of two new playable Minions, Bob and Stuart.

“This remarkable milestone is a testament to the strength and longevity of this franchise and our close collaboration with the teams at Gameloft and Universal,” said Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination.