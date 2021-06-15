You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
IFC Midnight Deal For ‘Burial’; $10M Saudi Fund; Sam Riley Cannes Market Project — Global Briefs

Burial
Burial Altitude

IFC Midnight has boarded U.S. rights to UK genre pic Burial. Principal photography has recently completed on the movie, the second feature from Ben Parker. The movie follows a small group of Russian soldiers on a secret mission to transport Hitler’s body out of enemy territory and back to Russia. Starring are Charlotte Vega, Tom Felton and Harriet Walter. Altitude Film Sales handled international sales and has released a first look at the project (above). Other confirmed distributors include Portugal (Nos), Baltics (Latvian Theatrical Distr), Indonesia (PT Prima), South Korea (Noori), Vietnam (Media Film International), Middle East (Phars). Pic is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson.

The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation has announced the Red Sea Fund, a $10M fund which will support projects with directors from the Arab world and Africa. . The aim for the fund is to back more than 100 projects in its first year, including fiction, documentary and animation feature films, as well as episodic content. Saudi nationals will also be able to apply to the Red Sea Fund to support short films in development and production.

Sam Riley (Control) and Charles Dance (Game Of Thrones) are set to star in No Place like Kill, a crime thriller from writer and director Mat Newman (Drive), Nicolas Winding Refn’s long-term editor. Set in the North of England, the film follows a vengeance-driven mercenary and a police informant who are forced on the run together as a murderous drug lord hunts them down. Sunrise Films’ Rupert Preston (Monsters) and Moonage Pictures’ Matthew Read (The Pursuit of Love) are producing. Charles Collier (The Pursuit of Love) is an executive producer alongside Sam Riley, Nigel Williams (How I Live Now) and Charles Dance. The film will be presented to international buyers by Anton (Greenland) at the virtual Cannes market this month. Principal photography is scheduled for end of 2021 in the UK.

