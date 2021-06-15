IFC Midnight Deal For ‘Burial’; $10M Saudi Fund; Sam Riley Cannes Market Project — Global Briefs

IFC Midnight has boarded U.S. rights to UK genre pic Burial. Principal photography has recently completed on the movie, the second feature from Ben Parker. The movie follows a small group of Russian soldiers on a secret mission to transport Hitler’s body out of enemy territory and back to Russia. Starring are Charlotte Vega, Tom Felton and Harriet Walter. Altitude Film Sales handled international sales and has released a first look at the project (above). Other confirmed distributors include Portugal (Nos), Baltics (Latvian Theatrical Distr), Indonesia (PT Prima), South Korea (Noori), Vietnam (Media Film International), Middle East (Phars). Pic is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson.

The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation has announced the Red Sea Fund, a $10M fund which will support projects with directors from the Arab world and Africa. . The aim for the fund is to back more than 100 projects in its first year, including fiction, documentary and animation feature films, as well as episodic content. Saudi nationals will also be able to apply to the Red Sea Fund to support short films in development and production.

