IFC Films Acquires U.S. Rights To Mia Hansen-Løve’s Cannes Competition Title ‘Bergman Island’

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island, ahead of the film’s world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The acquisition marks IFC’s fourth collaboration with the writer/director, on the heels of the features Father of My Children, Goodbye First Love and Things to Come.

Bergman Island centers on romantically involved American filmmakers Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), watching as they retreat to the mythical island of Fårö for the summer. Amidst the wild beauty of the landscape where Ingmar Bergman lived and filmed his most acclaimed works, the pair hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately from Tony pass by, Chris’s fascination with the island grows, and memories of her first love come to the surface. Lines between reality and fiction then begin to blur, and tear the couple further apart.

Mia Wasikowska (Maps to the Stars, Crimson Peak, Jane Eyre) and Anders Danielsen Lie (Personal Shopper, Oslo, August 31st) round out the film’s principal cast. Pic is produced by Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema (Things to Come, Eden, Mustang) and Rodrigo Texeira at RT Features. Co-producers are Erik Hemmendorff, Genevieve Lemal, Dietmar Güntsche and Julio Chavezmontes.

Today’s acquisition announcement was made by IFC Films President Arianna Bocco. “We are honored to be working with Mia and Charles Gillibert and his team once again to bring this exceptional film to American audiences,” Bocco said. “With a brilliantly layered screenplay and an amazing cast, Bergman Island is a major work from one of the most exciting auteurs working today.”

“At a time when there are many ways to distribute a movie, it is with confidence that we entrust Bergman Island to IFC Films,” added Gillibert. “We know that Arianna Bocco and her team will bring it into the world with great creativity and care like they have with Mia’s other films.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco, with Grégoire Melin at Kinology and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.