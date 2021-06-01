‘iCarly’ Trailer: Miranda Cosgrove Revisits Past Antics, Paves New Paths In Paramount+ Revival

The countdown to Paramount+’s iCarly revival continues with a trailer for the revamped sitcom series. “Welcome to the new iCarly,” star Miranda Cosgrove said in kicking off the trailer, which Paramount+ unveiled Tuesday.

The 13-episode season will pick up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon’s original show ended. Carly Shay (Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends now are navigating work, love and family in their 20s. Featuring original cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress and newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, the trailer teases a new kind of iCarly.

As the iCarly crew reunites for a new chapter, they revisit the past – such as old skits and rivals such as Nevel Papperman (reprised by Reed Alexander) – and embark on new journeys. From beers, fancy dinner parties and dates, the clip also teases a look into the mature group’s lives.

Paramount+’s iCarly will premiere June 17.

Nickelodeon’s original series, which aired from 2007-12, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. Then-regulars Jennette McCurdy and Noah Munck are not part of the revival. During its original run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records in key demos.

Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten developed the series and were to serve as executive produce and showrunners, though Kogen exited the project in February. The new iCarly is produced by Nickelodeon Studios.

Watch the trailer above and see the poster art below.