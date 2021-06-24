‘Hungry’: Christian Magby Joins NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Magby (The Flash) has been tapped as a lead opposite Demi Lovato in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot Hungry, starring and executive produced by Lovato. Hungry comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin, Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato’s Teddy is a talented food stylist who wants to have a healthy relationship with food and date men who are good for Teddy — but, like so many of us, it’s a struggle.

Magby will play Jared, the support group’s leader and creator. He is fit, positive and at ease with his body – everything everyone in this group wants to be.

In addition to Lovato, Magby joins previously cast series regulars Valerie Bertinelli, Anna Akana, Alex Brightman, Ashley D. Kelley, Jay Klaitz and Rory O’Malley.

Hayes, Milliner & Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin exec produce. Hungry is produced by Hazy Mills and SB Projects in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Magby is recurring on the CW’s series The Flash as Deon Owens, the Still Force and latest cosmic force to be introduced to the Arrowverse. He can also be seen in the Oscar-nominated Amazon feature One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King and previously recurred on the CW’s Legacies. Magby, who is also a composer and music director with several musicals on his resume, is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Semler Entertainment.