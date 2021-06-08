Hulu Promotes Jordan Helman To Head Of Scripted Originals

Jordan Helman has been promoted at Hulu.

Helman has been named head of Scripted Content, Hulu Originals following the departure of Beatrice Springborn to UCP.

He has been head of Drama, Hulu Originals since 2015 and will report to Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“Jordan has been a key member of the Hulu Originals team and vital to our aggressive push into premium original content since he joined. He and his team have been responsible for our commercial and award-winning success,” said Erwich. “Jordan’s outstanding creative instincts, proven leadership, strategic thinking and deep passion for stories and storytellers will usher in this next phase of Hulu Originals programming.”

During the last six years, he has worked on titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale, The Act, Castle Rock and Catch-22 as well as upcoming shows including Nine Perfect Strangers, Dopesick and The Girl From Plainville.

He will now have oversight of development across drama, comedy, animation, limited series and international co-productions as well as titles such as Ramy, Pen15, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Love, Victor, Pam & Tommy, The Dropout and Conversations with Friends.

Hulu will now search for a new head of drama with Billy Rosenberg continuing to serve as vice president, Comedy Development, reporting to Helman.

Helman added, “The last six years at Hulu have been a true labor of love, as I’ve had the privilege of working with artists and executives who inspire me on a daily basis. Hulu is more than just my home; it’s a place where creators can produce their very best work with the support of our unmatched content team and the far reach of The Walt Disney Company. I’m thrilled to be given this incredible opportunity and deeply grateful for the votes of confidence from Dana Walden and Craig Erwich.”