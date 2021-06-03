Hulu Cooks Up Baking Competition Series ‘Baker’s Dozen’

Hulu is getting in the kitchen with its own rival to The Great British Bake Off and Nailed It!

The streamer has ordered Baker’s Dozen, an eight-part competition series hosted by Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry-Housley, who recently featured on The Masked Singer, and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses.

The series will see passionate amateur bakers go head-to-head with seasoned professionals. It will discover which of its 13 bakers has what it takes to create the next viral baking sensation, win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize.

Baker’s Dozen is Hulu’s latest food-related series following Taste The Nation and the upcoming The Next Thing You Eat from David Chang.

It is produced by All3Media America’s Bright Spot Content, the company behind Discovery’s Alaska: The Last Frontier, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl and TLC’s Outdaughtered and Little People Big World.

It will be exec produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes and Tara Seiner.

“We are proud to collaborate with the brilliant team at Hulu to serve up Baker’s Dozen, Bright Spot Content’s first newly created series since our recent launch within All3Media America,” said Sandy Varo Jarrell, CEO of Bright Spot Content. “With people escaping into baking during the last unprecedented year, the time seems right to pit talented self-taught home bakers against trained professionals in this fast-paced, feel-good competition. “