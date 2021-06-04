Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Resident’: Anuja Joshi Upped To Series Regular For Season 5 Of Fox Medical Drama

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sony’s Tom Rothman: The Film That Lit My Fuse & Why Moviegoing Will Survive Streaming And Roar Back
Read the full story

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Co-Creator Carter Bays Wants To Edit, “Remove Certain Stuff” From Comedy Series Upon Rewatch

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, l-r: Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Sm
Everett

More than seven years after How I Met Your Mother came to an end in 2014, co-creator Carter Bays wishes he could change some aspects of the hit comedy series.

Bays, who’s rewatching the comedy, documented his binging experience on Twitter, where he shared that he’d like to make a few modifications of his own.

“I won’t go into specifics but I’ll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn’t in there and I bet nobody would miss,” Bays tweeted on Friday.

Bays wrapped up season three and said that he’d keep his commentary on the comedy to a minimum but questioned, “how am I only 1/3 of the way through this thing??”

“There’s so much of it,” he tweeted.

He also shared that he’d like to spinoff William Forte’s “Rebound Bro,” noting that the “hardest laughs so far” were anytime Forte’s character, Randy, came on-screen. An official spinoff, How I Met Your Father, is in the works at Hulu with Hilary Duff set to star. The series comes from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

See Bays’ tweet below.

Read More About:

10 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad