‘How I Met Your Father’: Pam Fryman To Exec Produce, Direct Pilot For Hulu Spinoff Series

Pam Fryman (How I Met Your Mother) has boarded How I Met Your Father as an executive producer. She will also direct and exec produce the Hulu spinoff series’ pilot.

The show, set in the near future, watches as Sophie (Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The 10-episode comedy, which follows up CBS’ beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, recently received a straight-to-series order from Hulu. It is being produced by 20th Television.

“My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end,” said Fryman in a statement. “I’m so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much.”

Fryman directed all but twelve episodes of How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons. Her TV credits include Frasier, Friends, King of Queens, Just Shoot Me, and Two and a Half Men. While Fryman has helmed more than 500 episodes of television in her career, her most recent credits as a small-screen director include episodes of Carol’s Second Act, One Day at a Time and Call Your Mother.