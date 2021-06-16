‘How I Met Your Father’: Chris Lowell Joins Hilary Duff In Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Lowell (Promising Young Woman) is set as a lead opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 as where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Lowell will play one of the friends, Jesse, who is smart, with a bit of an edge and cynical about love. He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.

Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas exec produce How I Met Your Father, which comes from 20th Television. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer.

Lowell starred opposite Carey Mulligan in Emerald Fennell’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman and with Allison Janney in Tate Taylor’s Breaking News in Yuba County. He just wrapped a recurring role on Shonda Rhimes’s upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna as well as Damon Thomas’ feature My Best Friend’s Exorcism for Amazon. He recently starred as Bash Howard in Jenji Kohan’s Netflix series G.L.O.W.. Lowell is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.

