With GoT “Everything Becomes News,” But ‘House Of The Dragon’ Only Project Greenlit So Far – HBO Content Chief Casey Bloys

HBO content chief Casey Bloys declined to spill – and he was prodded — anything more on the release date for Game of Throne prequel House of The Dragon beyond that it will be in 2022.

He did take pains to specify that it’s the only project amid a flurry of media reports that’s been greenlit so far.

“The good news is that everything you do [connected with GoT] becomes news. Any script that is development or script that is pitched becomes news and it inevitably get reported and people assume they are in production. Only House of The Dragon is in production, the rest is in development, and we will make a decision,” he said during a press event at WarnerMedia headquarters in New York City.

“Nothing else is greenlit but a lot of interesting [projects in] development,” he reiterated.

An early clip of House of the Dragon was one a several he showed at the presser to tout upcoming series for HBO and HBO Max. HBO released the first official images of the series, which hails from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, last month. They feature series stars Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint.

Co-created by Martin and Condal, House of the Dragon also stars Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

Deadline has reported that ideas at HBO for new projects set within Martin’s fictional world include 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships as well as a possible GoT animated series for HBO Max.