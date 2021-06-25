You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Hollywood Salutes Conan O’Brien As ‘Conan’ Wraps: Late-Night Legend Is “Just Getting Started”

Conan
TBS

Tributes to Conan O’Brien, from the worlds of comedy, film, tv, music and politics, flooded the internet on Thursday, as the comedian’s TBS late-night talk show Conan aired its final episode.

A number of them came from actors and comedians who grew up idolizing the Conan host, only to become guests on his shows. “As a kid, I loved staying up late to watch Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and I always dreamed of getting to be on the show,” wrote comedian and actor Lauren Lapkus on Instagram. “So cool to have a dream like that come true…It’s the end of an era!”

Actor Josh Gad expressed a similar level of admiration. “There are few with guaranteed spots in the Comedy Hall of Fame, but @ConanOBrien is one of those folks who has reigned supreme in every single comedic endeavor he has set out to achieve,” the actor tweeted. “As his hosting path comes to an end, I am certain the best is yet to come. Lots of love!”

Actor and comedian Bob Saget praised O’Brien not only for his achievements in comedy, but also for who he is, as a human being.”Conan O’Brien is always so funny, so kind, and so beyond brilliant to share time with,” he tweeted. “Maybe that’s because he’s so funny, so kind, and so brilliant. And he’s just getting started!”

Of course, the host’s peers in late-night were also among those chiming in. Late Night with Seth Meyers producer Mike Shoemaker recalled his time working on SNL, back when O’Brien was writing for the late-night sketch show. “When Lorne [Michaels] said he was going to give Late Night to Conan, every one of us said “Great. He’s the funniest person I know,” he tweeted. “Congrats to all my friends at @TeamCoco on an incredible run.”

Then, there was O’Brien’s fourth cousin, actor, producer and stand-up comic Denis Leary. “@ConanOBrien always makes me laugh. Apparently even louder when he has facial hair,” Leary tweeted. “His “final” show is tonight. Then he reinvents himself again on ⁦@hbomax.”

Conan premiered on November 8, 2010 and ran for 11 seasons. While its host joked on one of his final episodes that he is going to have “a lot of free time” on his hands for a while, he won’t be away from the industry for too long. Up next for O’Brien is a weekly variety show he is developing for HBO Max, as part of his new deal with WarnerMedia.

We’ll update this story with more reactions to the end of Conan as they come in.

