Little Sympathy In Hollywood As Derek Chauvin Is Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison; See The Reactions

Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For George Floyd’s Murder; Could Serve About 15 Years

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, was sentenced on Friday to 22 years in prison.

The sentencing came after the judge rejected the disgraced officer’s motion for a new trial on Friday. Prosecutors asked for a 30-year sentence. Chauvin, 45, will likely serve 15 years of that, according to CNN.

Reaction in Hollywood was swift. There were a wide range of responses — everyone from Ava DuVernay to Piers Morgan — but there was little sympathy for Derek Chauvin.

Duvernay wrote four lines of text, each of them emphasizing that “Derek Chauvin is a murderer.”

Director/writer/producer Victoria Mahoney called the 22.5 year sentence, “a joke,” before asking, “And what’s the .5 for?”

Morgan said he hopes Chauvin will “rot in jail.”

Floyd family lawyer tweeted a statement and said at a rally afterward, “This is only the first step.”

