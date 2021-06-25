Little Sympathy In Hollywood As Derek Chauvin Is Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison; See The Reactions

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, was sentenced on Friday to 22 years in prison.
The sentencing came after the judge rejected the disgraced officer’s motion for a new trial on Friday. Prosecutors asked for a 30-year sentence. Chauvin, 45, will likely serve 15 years of that, according to CNN.
Reaction in Hollywood was swift. There were a wide range of responses — everyone from Ava DuVernay to Piers Morgan — but there was little sympathy for Derek Chauvin.
Duvernay wrote four lines of text, each of them emphasizing that “Derek Chauvin is a murderer.”
Director/writer/producer Victoria Mahoney called the 22.5 year sentence, “a joke,” before asking, “And what’s the .5 for?”
Morgan said he hopes Chauvin will “rot in jail.”
Floyd family lawyer tweeted a statement and said at a rally afterward, “This is only the first step.”
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 25, 2021
22.5 is a joke. And what's the .5 for? On their way to equating 22years as a justifiable term for cold-blooded-broad-daylight-shit-eating-grin-public-murder, they tacked on .5 as a ration for which portion of his crime…or did they arrive at 22.5 after arguing against 23years?!
— Crown Vic (@VictoriaMahoney) June 25, 2021
Understand Chauvin’s
Mom Not Wanting Her Son 2 Be Gone,But GEORGE FLOYD’S MOM WILL “NEVER” SEE HER SON AGAIN💔.Chauvin’s Lawyer Said”If Only He Hadn’t Gone 2 Work That Day,Answered That call.”
I SAY”IF ONLY HE HADNT PUT HIS WEIGHT ON GEORGE’S NECK FOR 9 MINS.HE HAD 9 MINS
2 STOP
— Cher (@cher) June 25, 2021
Very disappointing. #ChauvinSentencing
— Van Jones (@VanJones68) June 25, 2021
22.5 years is not long enough.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 25, 2021
Sorry mama chauvin ,your son is NOT a good man.
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 25, 2021
NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump, co-counsels @TonyRomanucci, @ChrisStewartEsq & the Floyd family have issued the following statement about Derek Chauvin’s sentence. Chauvin was convicted to 22.5 years for the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/FIfFaZFJy1
— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) June 25, 2021
White people, do not celebrate Derek Chauvin’s sentence. Figure out how you can put the same attention & activism on all police murders of Black people that you put on George Floyd. Your work is not done.
— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) June 25, 2021
BREAKING: The moment George Floyd’s killer cop Derek Chauvin heard he was being jailed for 22.5 years for his despicable crime.
Rot in jail you callous pr*ck. pic.twitter.com/n5ffEalesv
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 25, 2021
If you’re wondering if Derek Chauvin’s sentence is fair, Chauvin will be 60 years old when he’s released from prison after serving 15 years of his 22 1/2-year sentence. George Floyd was murdered by Chauvin when he was 46. Floyd can never resume his life. Chauvin can.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 25, 2021
