IATSE Contract Talks Making Progress On Diversity Issues – Not So Much On Economic Front

IATSE and management’s Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers started their fourth week of bargaining today for a new film and TV contract covering the union’s 13 West Coast production locals, already having made substantial progress on diversity issues.

It’s been tougher sledding on the economic side, however. One of the major issues in the talks is funding for the Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plan, which had been approaching “critical” status before the pandemic. The union has proposed new sources of funding through streaming residuals and increased employer contributions, while the companies want more cost-sharing by the workers themselves. A source said that the two sides were far apart in this area last week.

Little progress also was reported ahead of today’s bargaining session on wages, sick leave, rest periods and new media – all of which would cost the companies more money.

The negotiations are taking place both in person and virtually.