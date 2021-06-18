‘Holey Moley’ Two-Hour Season 3 Premiere Leads Thursday TV Ratings, ‘Young Sheldon’ Wins Viewers

Mini-golf reality competition Holey Moley returned with a two-hour premiere that drove ABC to a ratings win on Thursday night.

Hosted by Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, Holey Moley’s junior season opened to a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates. Ratings for the series remained steady with a new follow-up episode, but dropped slightly from the previous hour (0.5, 2.57M).

While Holey Moley returned with new contestants and even more trick shots and holes, its 2021 debut was far from on par with its 2020 premiere (0.8, 4.44M).

Thursday also saw the season 2 premiere for The Hustler on ABC (0.3, 2.00M). Host Craig Ferguson returned to welcome contestants with mysterious trivia questions. Thursday’s premiere was down two tenths in ratings from its debut in January (0.5, 1.99M), but viewership remained nearly the same.

CBS’s Young Sheldon was the most-watched program Thursday night, raking in 3.69M viewers and a 0.4 rating. CBS’s Thursday consisted of a number of reruns, but also saw new episodes for United States of Al (0.4, 3.85M) and Clarice (0.3, 2.19M), with the latter’s fate still yet to be determined by network.

It was a sports takeover for NBC, with the two-hour U.S. Open Golf Championship (0.3, 2.05M) from 8-10 p.m. and the U.S. Olympic Trials (0.4, 1.86M). Ratings and viewers for these two events will adjust in later numbers.

Fox’s Thursday featured a rerun of Lego Masters (0.3, 1.02M) and a new episode of Beat Shazam (0.4, 1.75M). Over at The CW, Walker brought in a 0.1 rating and 0.97M viewers and Legacies the same rating but 0.52M viewers.