‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Begins Shooting For The BBC & HBO; New Cast Announced

Filming is underway on the third and final season of His Dark Materials, the BBC and HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy adventure novels.

Season 3 will be based on The Amber Spyglass, the most complex and ambitious of Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy of novels, as Lyra and Will travel through different worlds to find each other.

Bad Wolf, in association with New Line Cinema, cracked open the clapperboards on May 24, according to a picture of Dafne Keen (Lyra) and Amir Wilson (Will) released to celebrate the shoot.

Production is taking place at Wolf Studios Wales stages and on location throughout Wales and England. Directors are Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska.

Returning cast includes Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Simone Kirby (Mary Malone), Will Keen (Father McPhail), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi), Ruta Gedminstas (Serafina Pekkala), and James McAvoy (Lord Asriel).

New cast includes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad) as Commander Ogunwe; Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez; Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Simon Harrison (No Man’s Land), and Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) are the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch, and Xaphania; Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama.

Executive producer Jane Tranter said: “This season is both an epic adventure and a story about love and truth. Jack, Francesca and Amelia’s scripts capture the brilliance of Philip’s worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series.”

His Dark Materials is executive produced by Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.