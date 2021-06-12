HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ Scores Well In Key Demos For Its Wetumpka, Alabama Renovation

HGTV’s biggest renovation project to date is apparently a big hit, delivering strong ratings across several key demos, the network said Friday.

Home Town Takeover spotlighted the efforts of Ben and Erin Napier to renovate the downtrodden city of Wetumpka, Alabama. The season wrapped on Sunday, June 6, and averaged an .89 live plus three-day rating among P25-54—a 73 percent lift from year-ago levels—and a 1.08 L3 rating among W25-54, reflecting an 86 percent lift versus year-ago numbers.

Among upscale viewers, the season averaged a .90 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.14 rating among upscale W25-54. Home Town Takeover also performed well among households, averaging a 2.55 L3 rating, a 106 percent lift from year-ago benchmarks and a 1.34 L3 rating among P2+, an 113 percent lift over year-ago performance.

Year-to-date, Home Town Takeover ranked as the #1 new unscripted cable series with P25-54, W25-54 and P2+. It also ranked as the #1 cable premiere in the Sunday 8 PM time slot with P2+ and households, as well as a top 5 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 in the time slot.

“Home Town Takeover was about something much bigger than ratings, which is only one measure of success,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We also affirmed so much of what Ben and Erin Napier stand for, including the potential and resilience of small towns and a belief that committed neighbors, working together, can rebuild and improve their community. Today’s booming Wetumpka, with its thriving shops, restaurants, farmers market, restored homes and ever-increasing tourism, is proof positive that we changed the lives of a lot of people forever.”

Home Town Takeover was produced by RTR Media.