HGTV Greenlights New Home Design Docuseries Starring Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, stars of HGTV’s Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House, are set to front a new home design docuseries for the Discovery-owned cable channel. HGTV has ordered six episodes of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project starring the married designers and dads of two.

The docuseries will follow Berkus and Brent as they help families moving into a new place let go of the things they no longer need to get a fresh start. Once the clients have parted with the unnecessary belongings, the duo will employ their design expertise to renovate the property into a dream home perfect for the next phase of the client’s life. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is tentatively slated to air in fall 2021.

“We all have stuff in our homes that bog us down,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Nate and Jeremiah are the friends who come in with their charming personalities and gorgeous design ideas that inspire us to make the changes we need to create a fresh start in a beautifully styled place.”

The series is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.