HGTV Orders ‘Married To Real Estate’ Series Starring Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson

HGTV has closed on a deal for a new show starring Property Virgins spouses Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. They’ll front Married to Real Estate, a working-titled reality series slated to air early next year.

The eight hourlong episodes will follow the couple as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. With an eye for design and ensuring future profit, Sherrod leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in desirable locations for her clients. Jackson and his team then create a gorgeous home with smart renovations that increase its worth and return on investment. Together, they turn houses into dream homes.

HGTV

Sherrod and Jackson starred on HGTV’s Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins as serve as guest judges for the cable net’s home-renovation competition series Rock the Block.

“Egypt already built a huge fan base as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together they are positively irresistible,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “If Egypt and Mike are on a home-buying and renovation team, everyone wins.”

Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.