Henry “Nacho” Laun Dies: ‘Wahlburgers’ Fan Favorite Was 54

For the second time in as many months, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg have lost someone very close to them.

The brothers’ mother Alma who, along with brother Paul Wahlberg, was a mainstay on the family’s A&E Network series Wahlburgers, died in mid-April. On Tuesday, their childhood friend Henry “Nacho” Laun, who was also featured on the show, passed away. A post to Nacho’s Facebook account confirmed the news.

“We are sad to report that our friend and colleague, Henry ‘Nacho’ Laun has passed away,” the statement read. “Please keep Nacho, his family, friends, and fans in your thoughts and prayers. We will pass along any new information as it is available. Thank you all.”

Nacho was a fan favorite on the A&E show and, according to the younger Wahlberg, he had a hidden talent.

Related Story Showbiz & Media Figures We've Lost In 2021 - Photo Gallery

“We were sitting in a restaurant and we were eating lobster,” said Mark on the show. “After we ate the lobster, he ate the shell. He had a porterhouse and we said, ‘Well, what about that bone?’ That took a while, but he did it. And then it was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a real talent [here].'”

Aside from lobster shells a cow bones, Nacho made a hustle out of eating things like pint-sized bottles of hot sauce, sour milk and golf divots for money.

Nacho was an original member of Mark’s real-life entourage on which the HBO show of the same name was loosely based. Nacho first met Mark when Mark picked a fight with him.

According to IMDb, he had bit parts in many of Mark’s movies, including The Departed, The Fighter, Ted and Ted 2. In the last few years, he had also been developing a show called Nacho Extreme Texas, which involved him making friends and eating his way through the Lone Star State.

None of the Wahlberg brothers has commented on their friend’s death, but his attorney James Neyman told People that he had struggled with the passing of his mother, Emilce Laun, who died last April. “He took her passing hard as is understandable and regrettably he has passed roughly a year later.”

TMZ first reported the news.