‘Wahlburgers’ Star Henry “Nacho” Laun Cause Of Death Revealed

Henry “Nacho” Laun, a recurring guest on the A&E reality series Wahlburgers, died from “complications of acute cocaine intoxication,” a death listed as accidental on his Commonwealth of Massachusetts death certificate.

The 54-year-old Laun, a longtime friend of Mark Wahlberg, died June 1 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Massachussets. His cause of death was revealed this week.

Laun, known on the show and to friends as Nacho, was an original member of Mark Wahlberg’s real-life entourage that inspired the HBO series Entourage. He had bit parts in many of Wahlberg’s movies, including The Departed, The Fighter, Ted and Ted 2. In the last few years, Laun had been developing a show called Nacho Extreme Texas, which involved him making friends and eating his way through the Lone Star State.