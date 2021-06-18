You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Final Rules For Masks In California Businesses Issued After Newsom Signs Executive Order

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Warner Bros Lands Allen Hughes-Directed Marvin Gaye Film 'What's Going On'; Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Produce
Read the full story

HBO Max Subscribers Confused & Amused By Mysterious ‘Integration Test Email # 1’

HBO Max, WarnerMedia, earnings, investment
HBO Max

Some HBO Max subscribers received a strange email Thursday night with the subject line “Integration Test Email # 1.” The body of the email said only, “This template is used by integration tests only.” There were no attachments or images included.

Given the proliferation of data breaches of late, it could have been a phishing scam.

Most recipients, however, seem to have quickly realized that the missive was a mistake. And then the jokes began.

Some on Twitter posited that Integration Test Email #1 was a new HBO Max show.

Others imagined HBO Max’s streaming competitors quickly calling all-hands meetings to brainstorm how they could jump on the Integration Test Email #1 bandwagon.

Twitter pro and Director James Gunn hoped it was “the first step in extremely clever viral marketing” plan for his upcoming HBO Max project, Peacemaker.

Still others sought to claim credit for the brilliant marketing ploy.

Alas, it was simply a mistake according to the official HBO Max Help Twitter feed. In fact it was, of course, an intern who goofed and sent the missive to many subscribers.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” read the HBO Max Help post, “and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

So what is an integration test email?

According to educational site Guru99, it is “defined as a type of software testing carried out in an integrated hardware and software environment to verify the behavior of the complete system. It is testing conducted on a complete, integrated system to evaluate the system’s compliance with its specified requirement.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad