HBO Greenlights ‘Love Has Won’ Docuseries Directed By ‘Baby God’ Helmer Hannah Olson

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is in production on Love Has Won, a new docuseries about the obscure religious group branded a cult by many, and its leader Amy Carlson, with Baby God director Hannah Olson set to direct.

The series will tell the story of Carlson, AKA Mother God, and Love Has Won with exclusive access to key subjects and previously unpublished archival material, according to HBO.

The Love Has Won movement has been described as a combination of New Age spirituality, conspiracy theories, and elements from mainstream Abrahamic religions. The group proclaimed that Carlson was a divine, 19-billion-year-old being who had birthed all creation. Carlson claimed she had been reincarnated 534 times, including as Jesus, Joan of Arc, Marilyn Monroe and Cleopatra, and would lead 144,000 people into a mystical “5th dimension”.

The mummified remains of the 45-year-old Carlson were found April 28 wrapped in Christmas lights in a home in Crestone, Colorado, the state of deterioration suggesting she had been dead for several weeks.

Olson also has been tapped to direct the feature doc This Is Not Financial Advice about the recent GameStop financial saga, from Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate and The Wall Street Journal Studios. She previously directed and produced HBO documentary Baby God, a probe into the work of infamous Nevada fertility specialist Dr. Quincy Fortier.

