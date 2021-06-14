HBO Greenlights ‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ Docuseries Based On Ronan Farrow’s Interviews

HBO Documentary Films has given a green light to Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, a six-part half-hour docuseries based on Ronan Farrow’s interviews, from Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking) and World of Wonder.

The series, executive produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Farrow, brings to life his interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for his podcast and bestselling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators. The docuseries debuts with two back-to-back episodes Monday, July 12 at 9 PM, with new episodes airing back-to-back subsequent Mondays at the same time. The series will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The docuseries expands on the podcast and the book, with never-before-seen footage and new insights, weaving in additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and illustrations. The series focuses not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up the terrible crimes to this day, according to HBO.

Bailey and Barbato direct and produce. Farrow executive produces. Mona Card and Unjin Lee also produce. Francy Kachler produces and edits. Tina Nguyen is senior producer for HBO, and Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive produce.

You can watch a trailer below.