Hayley Law And Keith Powers To Topline Avan Jogia’s Debut Feature, ‘Door Mouse’

Hayley Law (Riverdale, Altered Carbon) and Keith Powers (The Tomorrow War, Straight Outta Compton) are set to star in actor Avan Jogia’s debut feature, Door Mouse, which just wrapped production in Canada.

Also starring Famke Janssen (Redeeming Love, When They See Us, X-Men) and Donal Logue (The Cloverfield Paradox, Zodiac), the neo-noir thriller centers on a woman named Mouse (Law) who is stuck in a dead-end job, doing nothing with her life and going nowhere. Mouse works at Mama’s Burlesque Club all night, where her boss Mama (Janssen) encourages her to pursue her real passion of making comics. When a friend from work named Doe-Eyes goes missing and the cops do nothing about it, Mouse and her sidekick Ugly (Powers) take it upon themselves to find out what happened to her. What they discover is that corruption runs deep, monsters are real, and that sometimes, justice is meant to be taken into your own hands.

Independent Edge’s Kyle Mann (The New Romantic) and Cause and Effect Entertainment’s Jason Ross Jallet (Two Lovers and a Bear) produced the pic, with JoBro Productions’ Jonathan Bronfman (The Witch), Drive Films, Michael Risley (The New Romantic), Goldrush Entertainment’s Eric Gozlan (A Score to Settle, Most Wanted), and Nathan Klingher (One Way, Supercell) exec producing. Additional funding for the project came from Telefilm Canada, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and Ontario Creates. Highland Film Group are handling worldwide sales at the virtual Cannes market in June.

Starring in the Tribeca-premiering comedy Mark, Mary & Some Other People, Law also recently appeared in Saban Films’ Echo Boomers, opposite Michael Shannon. The actress’s credits on the TV side include Netflix sci-fi drama Altered Carbon and The CW’s Riverdale. She is represented by Paradigm and Management 360.

Powers’ upcoming projects include Amazon, Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War, Netflix’s The Perfect Find, and On Our Way. The actor is also known for turns in F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton, and the Netflix anthology series What/If. He is repped by Paradigm and Megan Silverman Management.