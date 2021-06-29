Havana Rose Liu, Dennis Haysbert And Danny Ramirez To Star in Thriller ‘No Exit’ For 20th Century

Havana Rose Liu, Dennis Haysbert and Danny Ramirez are set to lead the thriller No Exit, a thriller for 20th Century Studios. Damien Power will direct.

David Rysdahl, Dale Dickey and Mila Harris are also starring in the thriller, which just wrapped production in New Zealand.

Scott Frank, the co-creator of The Queen’s Gambit, is producing the movie that will stream in 2022 as a Disney direct-to-consumer original feature on Hulu in the U.S. and internationally on Disney+ as a Star feature.

Written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the script tells of a young woman (Liu) stuck with a group of people at a mountain rest stop during a blizzard. Things take a turn for the dangerous when the young woman discovers a kidnapped child in a car belonging to one of the people inside, setting in motion a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Havana recently wrapped shooting a recurring role on the upcoming Netflix series The Chair, opposite Sandra Oh. She can next be seen in Josephine Decker’s upcoming A24/Apple film The Sky Is Everywhere.

Haysbert recently appeared in several episodes of Lucifer, where he played God. He is repped by Paradigm and GS Management. Ramirez was most recently seen in Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Liu is repped at ICM Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.