‘Timewasters’ & ‘Chewing Gum’ Star Kadiff Kirwan Joins Harry Styles Drama ‘My Policeman’

EXCLUSIVE: Timewasters and Chewing Gum star Kadiff Kirwan has joined Harry Styles, Emma Corin and David Dawson in Amazon’s feature drama My Policeman, which is currently in production in the UK.

The story takes place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick (Rupert Everett) into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between the younger Tom (Harry Styles) and Patrick (David Dawson) at a time when homosexuality was illegal. The Crown star Corrin plays the younger Marion, while Linus Roache and Gina McKee also star.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the movie is being produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC. Michael Grandage is directing from an adapted screenplay by Ron Nyswaner.

Brit actor Kirwan, who has a supporting role in the movie, is best known for TV series including Timewasters, Chewing Gum, The Stranger and This Way Up. On the big screen he was most recently seen in Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Kirwan is repped by Hatton McEwan Penford and Grandview.