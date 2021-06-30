‘Hard Cell’: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Catherine Tate Lands Netflix Prison Comedy Series

Doctor Who actress Catherine Tate has landed her own Netflix series.

The British comedy performer, best known in the UK for her sketch series The Catherine Tate Show, has created six-part women’s prison mockumentary Hard Cell for Netflix.

Here’s the logline: “Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best.”

Hard Cell is produced by Argonon-backed Leopard Pictures, which is behind Mackenzie Crook’s BBC show Worzel Gummidge.

Executive producer Kristian Smith said: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility.”