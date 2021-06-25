‘Halo’: Showrunner Steven Kane To Depart Paramount+ Video Game Series Adaptation After Season 1

Steve Kane, showrunner of Paramount+’s live-action Halo series, will exit the project after its freshman season is produced.

The road for the television adaptation of the beloved Xbox video game franchise has been a long one with numerous turns. Kyle Kinnen was originally set as co-showrunner alongside Kane when the series was picked up by Showtime in 2018. He left before production.

Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt was set to helm the series, but in December 2018, he exited the series due to a conflict, Showtime’s Gary Levine revealed. Months later Showtime revealed it has enlisted Otto Bathurst to fill Wyatt’s role. Earlier this year Deadline learned exclusively that the series moved to Paramount+.

Kane took the job in 2019 and it was expected he’d be in Budapest for around seven months, but due to Covid and production delays, he spent nearly two years off and on in Hungary and is understood to be keen to get back to LA to focus on new projects.

Produced by Showtime in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and 343 Industries, the series stared production in February in Budapest and is slated to air in the first quarter of 2022.

Halo reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 77 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $60 billion in lifetime sales worldwide. In its adaptation for Showtime, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

