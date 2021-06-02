Hallmark Sets Christmas In July Slate With ‘Crashing Through The Snow’, ‘The Christmas Ring’ & More

Christmas in July will return to Hallmark bringing Crashing Through The Snow, starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie, to the lineup.

The annual summer movie celebration will kick off Friday, July 9 and will run until Sunday, July 31. Crashing Through The Snow will make its Hallmark debut Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. The film centers on Maggie (Acker), who joins her ex-husband Jeff (Kristian Brunn) and his girlfriend Kate (Brooke Nevin) for a Christmas getaway in Aspen, where she meets Kate’s brother, Sam (Warren Christie).

Crashing Through the Snow is from Through the Snow Pictures Inc. Stan Spry, Eric Woods and Ryan M. Murphy are executive producers. Anthony Fankhauser is co-executive producer.

This year’s lineup will also include a 2020 Movie Marathon, Soap Sunday and Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits, which will feature holiday movies including The Christmas Ring and Crown for Christmas.

See highlights from the Christmas In July lineup below.

2020 Movie Marathon (Saturday, July 10-Sunday, July 11)

Popular Christmas movies from 2020 will air from morning till night, including the original movie premiere of “Crashing Through the Snow,” (Saturday, July 10, 9 p.m., ET/PT).

Soap Sunday (Sunday, July 18)

Holiday films featuring soap stars will air throughout the day and into the night, including Cameron Mathison, Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Alison Sweeney, Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann, Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster, and more.

Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits (Saturday, July 24-Sunday, July 25)

Celebrate some of Hallmark Channel’s Christmas hit films of the past. Highlights include:

“Crown for Christmas” (Saturday, July 24, 7 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Danica McKellar (“Matchmaker Mysteries,” “Love and Sunshine,” “The Wonder Years”), Rupert Penry-Jones (“MI-5”)

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Brooke Burns (“Christmas Connection,” “Melrose Place”), Henry Winkler (“Barry,” “Happy Days”), Warren Christie (“If I Only Had Christmas,” “Motive”)

“Christmas Under Wraps” (Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“If I only had Christmas,” “Full/Fuller House,” “Christmas Town”), David O’Donnell (“A Christmas in Vermont”)

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” (Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Brandon Routh (“The Rookie,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Superman Returns”), Kimberley Sustad (“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,” “Morning Show Mysteries”)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Friday, June 25-Thursday, July 8):

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries presents a Christmas gift of themed nights of Yuletide favorites to enjoy:

Blake Shelton Night! (Monday, June 28)

Blake Shelton proves that he’s more than just an award-winning musician by showing his skills at executive producing the following:

“Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Megan Park (“My Christmas Love,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”), Josh Henderson (“Dallas,” “Desperate Housewives”)

“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alison Sweeney (“Murder, She Baked,” “Days of Our Lives”), Lucas Bryant (“The Angel Tree,” “Love Song”)

“Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“The Christmas Waltz,” “Party of Five”), Stephen Huszar (“A Homecoming for the Holidays,” “My One & Only”)

Holiday Jam Session! (Friday, July 2)

Christmas films featuring music will include:

“Our Christmas Love Song” (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Cybill,” “Nashville”), Brendan Hines (“Scandal”)

“The Christmas Bow” (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Lucia Micarelli (“Treme”), Michael Rady (“Two Turtle Doves,” “Love to the Rescue”)

“Christmas at Graceland” (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Kellie Pickler (singer/songwriter), Wes Brown (“Check Inn to Christmas,” “90210”)

Salute to Christmas! (Saturday, July 3)

A Yuletide salute to those who bravely serve our country. Some of these films include:

“The Christmas Doctor” (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” “American Housewife”), Adrian Holmes (“Arrow”)

“USS Christmas” (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday,” “Days of Our Lives”), Trevor Donovan (“Nostalgic Christmas,” “90210”)

“Deliver by Christmas” (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alvina August (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Nancy Drew”), Eion Bailey (“Switched for Christmas,” “Once Upon a Time”)

Family on the 4th! (Sunday, July 4)

Family Christmas movies also part of the annual event are:

“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Rachael Lee Cook (“Cross Country Christmas,” “Perception”), Benjamin Ayres (“Cranberry Christmas,” “Saving Hope”)

“Holly & Ivy” (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”), Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”)

“The Christmas Ring” (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Nazneen Contractor (“Star Wars Resistance”), David Alpay (“The Vampire Diaries”)