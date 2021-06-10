Greg Berlanti And Chandra Wilson Join The Actors Fund Board Of Trustees

Greg Berlanti and Chandra Wilson joined The Actors Fund Board of Trustees during the organization’s annual meeting yesterday, with Brian Stokes Mitchell reelected as Chairman.

“I could not be prouder to join the Board of The Actors Fund,” said Berlanti, the writer, director and producer behind The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, You and numerous others. “The last year has been hugely difficult for our industry. The services provided by The Fund are critical to the wellbeing of so many, providing direct financial relief and also support and counseling at such a critical time.”

Grey’s Anatomy star and Scandal director Wilson said, “Our industry is a hard one in the best of times. Now more than ever, we know that a home is a precious right that must be protected and affordable, that mental health care is crucial, and that as a community we must look out for and take care of one another. I’m honored to join the Board and build on the incredible legacy The Fund has created for all of us.”

Over the last year, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $21.6 million in direct financial assistance to more than 16,300 entertainment arts professionals, an amount equivalent to what the Fund typically grants in a 10-year span, said Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund.

“Life has always been precarious for arts and entertainment workers,” said Mitchell. “But the last year has exposed that we need to do even more to ensure that people in our industry have access to financial and health services, that we take care of one another, and that we advocate for public programs that support entertainment professionals across the country.”