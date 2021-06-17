You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Grand Army’ Canceled After One Season At Netflix

Grand Army
Netflix

Grand Army will not return for a second season. Netflix has canceled the drama series after one season, Deadline has confirmed.

Grand Army, loosely based on Katie Cappiello’s 2013 play Slut, was executive produced by Gone Girl producer Joshua Donen and Beau Willimon (House of Cards).

The show revolved around five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future. Odessa A’zion starred along with Amalia Yoo, Maliq Johnson, Amir Bageria and Odley Jean.

Capiello also served as an executive producer along with Donen, Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Nicolette Donen, and Elizabeth Kling.

Variety was first to report the cancellation.

