Gracie Awards Set Winners; Honorees Include Kerry Washington, Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, ‘Mrs. America’

The Gracie Awards, which are bestowed by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to honor standout women in the media industry and recognize entertainment and news programming that addressed timely topics and social issues, has unveiled its winners for its 46th edition.

Kerry Washington, Lena Waithe, Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Erin Andrews are among this year’s winners, along with shows including Today, CBS This Morning, Black-ish and Taylor Swift’s hybrid Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. FX’s Mrs. America won twice, for Limited Series and Ensemble.

In other TV categories, 60 Minutes, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and This Is Us also scored wins, as did Caitriona Balfe of Outlander, Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever and P-Valley’s Shannon Thornton. Obama and Clinton won for their work in their respective podcasts.

Related Story Gracie Awards: Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler And Niecy Nash Among Honorees

Winners will be celebrated September 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

“Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms,” said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”

Organizers also said Wednesday that in lieu of the Gracie Awards Luncheon, which will no longer take place in person June 26 in New York City, local and student award winners will be recognized virtually.

Here’s the list of winners:

TELEVISION NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES

24 Hours: Assault On the Capitol (ABC News and Hulu)

ABC NEWS

Frontline – Special Report

60 in 6: CoVid and Domestic Abuse

CBS News

Investigative Feature

60 Minutes: Talking to the Past

CBS News

Soft News Feature

Alexa Mansour & Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond)

AMC Networks

Actress in a Breakthrough Role – Drama

Bess Kalb, Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard (Yearly Departed)

Amazon Studios

Writer Scripted – Comedy

Between the World and Me

HBO

Special

Black-ish

Disney Television Studios

Comedy

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS News Special)

CBS Special

Documentary – Covid Special

Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy (CBS This Morning)

CBS News

Hard News Feature – Interview

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Starz

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Not a Real Company Productions, Inc., Pop TV, CBC

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

Catherine Reitman (Workin’ Moms)

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment ULC

Showrunner Fiction – Comedy

Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult)

Starz

Showrunner – Nonfiction

Erin Andrews (FOX NFL)

FOX Sports

On-Air Talent – Sports

Eve Lindley (Dispatches from Elsewhere)

AMC Networks

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

folklore: the long pond studio sessions

Disney+

Grand Award for Special or Variety

Gina Brillon (Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava)

Amazon Prime Video & Comedy Dynamics

Variety

Hear Her Voice (Nightline)

ABC NEWS

Hard News Feature

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager (TODAY with Hoda & Jenna)

TODAY Show/NBC News

On-Air Talent – Lifestyle, Entertainment

Jessica Goldberg (AWAY)

True Jack Productions USA, Sixth and Idaho, Refuge, Inc.

Showrunner Fiction – Drama

Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton)

Netflix

Director

Katie Hinman (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries)

CNN

Producer – Documentary/Unscripted/Non-Fiction

Kate Redding (TODAY Show)

TODAY Show/NBC News

Producer – News

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Disney Television Studios

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Lena Waithe (The Chi)

Showtime Networks, Inc. & Hillman Grad Productions

Writer Scripted – Drama

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Actress in a Breakthrough Role – Comedy

Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked with Marianna van Zeller)

National Geographic

Reporter/Correspondent

Martha Raddatz

ABC NEWS

Frontline – Reporter / Correspondent

Mary Mazzio (A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING)

50 Eggs Films

Writer Unscripted

Monica Dávila (Santiago of the Seas)

Nickelodeon

Director – Family

Morgan Radford (Nightly News, TODAY Show, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo)

NBC News

On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine

Mrs. America

FX Networks

Ensemble Cast

Mrs. America

FX Networks

Limited Series

Not Done: Women Remaking America

PBS/Verizon Media Group/McGee Media

Documentary

Play Like A Girl (ESPN’s College GameDay)

ESPN – Features Unit

Sports Feature

Robin Roberts’ exclusive interview with Judge Esther Salas (Good Morning America)

ABC NEWS

Interview Feature

Sally Woodward Gentle (Killing Eve)

BBC AMERICA

Producer- Entertainment

Sara Sidner (Race & Unrest in America)

CNN

News Feature Series

SC Featured: Women In Sports – The Trailblazers

ESPN – Features Unit

Sports Program

SciGirls (Code Concert)

Twin Cities PBS

Family Series

Selenis Leyva (Diary of a Future President)

CBS Studios

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

Shannon Thornton (P-Valley)

Starz

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Hulu, Part 2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment

Non-Fiction Entertainment

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Lifetime

Made for Television Movie

The Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Talk Show – Entertainment

This Is Us

Disney Television Studios

Drama

TODAY Show

TODAY Show/NBC News

News Program

VICE on Showtime

News Magazine

VICE Media

RADIO – NATIONALLY SYNDICATED COMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES

Allison Keyes (Weekend Roundup)

CBS News Radio

Frontline – Special Report

Cami McCormick and Deborah Rodriguez (CBS World News Roundup)

CBS News Radio

Crisis Coverage

Danielle Monaro (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)

iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks

Co-host

DeDe McGuire (DeDe in the Morning)

Compass Media Networks / Service Broadcasting Group

Host/Personality

Estelle (The Estelle Show)

Apple Music Radio

Host/Personality – Digital Streaming

Hilary Kramer (Hilary Kramer’s Millionaire Maker)

Salem Media Group

Weekend Host / Personality – Talk Host

Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money)

CBS News Radio

Talk Show

Karen Travers (ABC NEWS)

ABC NEWS

Outstanding News Anchor

Lindsay Czarniak (Important Conversations with Lindsay Czarniak)

SiriusXM

News Feature

Lisa Abramowicz (Generation Interrupted)

Bloomberg LP

Special

Marla Gibbs: A Living Treasure (Café Mocha Radio)

Miles Ahead Broadcasting/Compass Media Networks

Interview Feature

Roula Christie (WEEKENDS WITH ROULA)

Westwood One

Weekend Host / Personality – Music Host

Victoria Balestrieri (Make Way – A Celebration of Women’s Basketball)

SiriusXM

Producer – Talk

RADIO – NATIONALLY SYNDICATED NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES

Alzheimer’s in Color (Latino USA)

Futuro Media

Documentary

China’s Coronavirus Crisis (All Things Considered)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Ina Jaffe (Morning Edition/Weekend Edition)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Reporter / Correspondent / Host

Jessica Beck (Snapshots from Black America)

BBC Radio 4

Producer

Lulu Garcia-Navarro & Peter Breslow (Weekend Edition Sunday)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Public Affairs

Noel King (How A Mother Protects Her Black Teenage Son From The World)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Interview Feature

Reconciling History: The Ordeal of One Last Surviving “Sex Slave” of Wartime Philippines (Weekend Edition Sunday)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Investigative Feature

Reema Khrais (This Is Uncomfortable)

Marketplace – American Public Media

News Feature

Stuck-At-Home Moms: The Pandemic’s Devastating Toll On Women (All Things Considered & Morning Edition)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Series

DIGITAL MEDIA – GALA HONOREES

Amicus Presents: The Class of RBG

Slate

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio

Brooke Thomas (The Black Report)

Meruelo Media

Frontline – Original Online Programming – News/Documentary

Carol Sutton Lewis (Ground Control Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis)

Ground Control Parenting

Podcast – Educational

Caroline Fairchild (Working Together)

LinkedIn News

Blog

CNN Style

CNN Digital

Website – Information/Entertainment

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama

YouTube Originals

Original Online Programming – Video Series

HerMoney.com

HerMoney Media, Inc.

Website – News

Hillary Clinton (You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton)

iHeartRadio

Podcast Host – Entertainment

Kavitha A. Davidson (The Lead)

Wondery & The Athletic

Podcast – Sports

Liz Oliva Fernández (The War on Cuba)

Belly of the Beast

Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress

Malika Bilal (The Take)

Al Jazeera Digital, Audio

Podcast Host – News

MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong – Death of a Trailblazer (CBS Sunday Morning)

CBS News

Podcast – Entertainment

Real America with Jorge Ramos

Univision News

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video

Somebody

Topic Studios, The Intercept, and the Invisible Institute

Podcast – Investigative

Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Jackie Danziger, Jessica Cordova Kramer (Last Day (Season 2))

Lemonada Media

Podcast Producer

The Lakota Daughters

Voice of America

Original Online Programming – News/Documentary

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Spotify & Higher Ground

Podcast – Lifestyle

Tika Sumpter and Thai Randolph (The Suga)

Stitcher

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble

Zahra Rasool (Still Here)

AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital

Online Producer