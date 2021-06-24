‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Premiere To Air On The CW One Day After HBO Max Debut Next Month

OMFG, you guys! There’s a linear way to watch the first episode of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. The CW said today that it will air the premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 — one day after its debut on the WarnerMedia streamer.

The episode also will stream on the CW’s digital platforms after its TV bow.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the new Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed since The CW’s original series’ six-season run ended in 2012. It follows a new generation of Upper East Side NYC private-school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith star in Gossip Girl, which based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show that was developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.

Produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, the series is written, executive produced and developed by Safran of Random Acts. Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage also executive produce along with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski is co-EP.